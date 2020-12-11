You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 11/12/2020

  • 11/12/2020
Mortgages at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) have been the theme of the week as lenders relaunch and tweak deals at this level.

First-time landlords and reprimanded mortgage brokers have also been the among the biggest stories this week.

And a blog from Nationwide around verbal abuse from mortgage brokers has further grabbed reader attention this week.

 

Barclays relaunches 90 per cent LTV mortgages

First-time buyer landlords remain buoyant despite pandemic, brokers say

Halifax reveals 90 per cent LTV details and TSB slashes rates – round-up

Accord cuts 90 per cent LTV rates and reduces fees

Nationwide and NatWest refresh mortgage rates

Mortgage broker fined £50k for sending 174,000 illegal spam text messages

There’s no excuse for bullying or even racism from mortgage brokers – Nationwide

‘Some remortgage applicants are savvy enough to do it themselves, others are not’ – Star Letter 04/12/2020

Leicester-based mortgage broker with five aliases banned from regulated activity

Kensington withdraws core residential mortgages and raises minimum loan size

Tags

