Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 11/12/2020

First-time landlords and reprimanded mortgage brokers have also been the among the biggest stories this week.
And a blog from Nationwide around verbal abuse from mortgage brokers has further grabbed reader attention this week.
First-time buyer landlords remain buoyant despite pandemic, brokers say
Halifax reveals 90 per cent LTV details and TSB slashes rates – round-up
Mortgage broker fined £50k for sending 174,000 illegal spam text messages
There’s no excuse for bullying or even racism from mortgage brokers – Nationwide
‘Some remortgage applicants are savvy enough to do it themselves, others are not’ – Star Letter 04/12/2020
Leicester-based mortgage broker with five aliases banned from regulated activity
Kensington withdraws core residential mortgages and raises minimum loan size