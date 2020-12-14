You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord launches new Help to Buy scheme mortgages

by:
  • 14/12/2020
  • 0
Accord launches new Help to Buy scheme mortgages
Accord Mortgages has added a new range of deals for use under the changed Help to Buy scheme.

 

The altered government initiative continues to support buyers getting a foot on the property ladder but has regional price caps in place and may only be used by first-time buyers, helping to curtail its use among the wider market.

The lender is offering a collection of refreshed two and five-year fixed rates ahead of reservations for the new scheme commencing on Wednesday 16 December 2020.

Rates of 2.10 per cent and 2.16 per cent fixed for two and five years respectively are available at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV).

At 75 per cent LTV, the lender has a two-year fix of 2.19 per cent and five-year fix of 2.25 per cent.

The two-year fixes come with a £495 product fee, £500 cashback and free valuation, while five-year deals have a £995 product fee, £1000 cashback and free valuation.

The products can also be used for any Help to Buy applications in Wales which will continue using its existing scheme until 2022.

At the same time, Accord is also launching eight fee-free products between 75-85 per cent LTV with up to £500 cash back and free valuations for house purchase and up to £250 cash back, free valuation and free legal services for remortgages.

Nicola Alvarez, corporate account manager – proposition development at Accord Mortgages, said: “Having already supported the purchase of nearly 3,000 homes within the current Help to Buy scheme, we are delighted to be launching a range of products for the new scheme and help even more would-be home owners make that first purchase.

“There are some key changes between the current and new scheme, most notably that all applicants must be first-time buyers, having never owned a home anywhere in the UK or the world.

“There are also regional caps, all the details of which can be found in our growth series Help to Buy guide. We are committed to supporting brokers with the transition as well as offering the dedicated new build support, underwriting and service brokers have come to expect from us.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Miguel Sard Santander's mortgage MD
NatWest relaunches 90 per cent LTV deals

NatWest is reintroducing a range of 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) residential purchase mortgages for first-time buyers and...

Close