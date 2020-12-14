You are here: Home - News -

Equity Release Council boosts senior ranks

by:
  • 14/12/2020
  • 0
The Equity Release Council has expanded its senior ranks to support the trade body’s growing membership.

 

The council has recruited Lorraine Cox as membership and business development manager.

Cox brings with her over 30 years of financial services experience in marketing and relationship management, having held senior sales and marketing roles at AXA Life.

She most recently worked at professional body the Chartered Insurance Institute managing large corporate relationships.

Simon Posner has been appointed public affairs manager. Posner’s career as a Whitehall civil servant and ministerial aide spans more than two decades.

He was also chief executive of trade association the Confederation of Passenger Transport UK.

In 2020 the council enjoyed membership growth of 16 per cent and approaches 1,400 individual members based in more than 560 firms.

Jim Boyd, chief executive of the Equity Release Council, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Simon and Lorraine to the team. The expansion of our organisation will enable us to add even further value to members and drive meaningful change through political engagement – and support better consumer outcomes.

“Simon and Lorraine’s extensive experience will bring additional momentum to our ongoing work in leading the way in setting the bar as a standards-setter in later life lending. This comes at a pivotal time for the sector, as the importance of considering a range of retirement funding options only moves further up the agenda.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

