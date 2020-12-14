You are here: Home - News -

MAB’s Ben Thompson to host Lessons from Lockdown session at the Later Life Lending Online Event 2021

by:
  • 14/12/2020
  • 0
Deputy chief executive of the Mortgage Advice Bureau Ben Thompson is to deliver a session at the Later Life Lending Online Event 2021.

 

He will be looking at lessons learned from lockdown at the event, which takes place on Tuesday 26 January 2021.

As part of the session Thompson will examine how technology can improve the reach of advice for later life customers and facilitate holistic financial advice with multi-advisers.

The Later Life Lending Event is a forum bringing together the key providers of later life lending solutions including high street banks, building societies and specialist equity release providers – and advisers, both those already offering advice in the sector and those keen to get involved.

The event features presentations showcasing the latest thinking in providing lifetime credit options, along with panel discussions, offering delegates plenty of opportunity to debate and exchange ideas.

Delegates have the opportunity to question all of the presenters live immediately after their presentations, and to network remotely with one another and with our provider sponsors on virtual exhibition stands. Delegates earn CPD points by attending.

This event is open to mortgage intermediaries only. (This includes brokers, mortgage advisers, and IFAs). Attendees should be actively delivering mortgage or protection advice.

Should you not qualify as one of these job functions, your attendance will be at the discretion of the event organisers.

For more information visit:

https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/later-life-lending-event/?pfat=990ef3a566a84d2993e5b4029d8d294e

