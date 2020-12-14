NatWest relaunches 90 per cent LTV deals

NatWest is reintroducing a range of 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) residential purchase mortgages for first-time buyers and homemovers.

From Wednesday 16 December the bank will be re-introducing 10 per cent deposit mortgages for its NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland brands.

New-build purchases will remain restricted to 80 per cent LTV.

There are four new fixed rate products across the purchase range with terms of two and five years.

Borrowers who have taken mortgage payment breaks can apply where these breaks have ended and a full monthly payment has been made.

Miguel Sard (pictured), managing director of home buying and ownership at NatWest, said: “Following a successful relaunch into 85 per cent LTV lending earlier in the year, we are pleased to bring our 90 per cent offering back to the market.

“At NatWest we are committed to supporting customers who are looking to move – whether that’s first-time buyers or those moving home. We recognise how challenging the last few months have been for all buyers, particularly for first-time buyers who are ready to get a foot on the ladder and raise a deposit.”

Last week Barclays re-entered 90 per cent lending with two five-year fixed rates.