You are here: Home - News -

News

FOS proposes £100 rise in case fee and levy increase

by:
  • 16/12/2020
  • 0
FOS proposes £100 rise in case fee and levy increase
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has proposed an increase in the levy and case fees for 2021/22 after warning another freeze of costs would be unsustainable.

 

Consulting on its strategic plans and budget for 2021/22, FOS said it wants to increase the levy to £106m, from £84m and increase case fees by £100 from £650 to £750.

When the current FOS budget was due for approval by the Financial Conduct Authority in March, the Ombudsman said it had become clear that Covid-19 would have a significant affect on the economy.

It decided to freeze the minimum payment levy and reduce its the overall levy from £106m to £84m, using its own reserves to absorb some costs with a smaller proportion of funding coming from the levy instead. The case fee was increased from £550 to £650, however, for the first time since in seven years.

FOS says while this decision to freeze the minimum payment levy was the right one to make, doing so has left it with a budget deficit forecast to be £43.1m, compared to the £18m it would have had in its reserves if it had not acted to support firms.

If the freeze goes on another year, FOS forecasts the move would deplete its reserves by a further £53m in 2021/22. This would leave the Ombudsman with three months’ operating expenditure rather than six months, which was agreed by its stakeholders as a sensible level to maintain.

In its consultation, FOS wrote: “This tension presents a very difficult backdrop for our decisions about our proposed funding for 2021/22.

“For this reason, this consultation sets out a base case under which we increase both our levy and case fee in 2021/22: an arrangement that would provide for a more prudent, sustainable level of funding.”

FOS also lays out other funding scenarios in its proposals that including raising either the levy or case fee or freezing both.

The consultation closes on 31 January.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Watch the full British Mortgage Awards 2020 ceremony

The winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2020 were revealed yesterday afternoon.

Close