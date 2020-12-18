You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 18/12/20

by:
  • 18/12/2020
Stamp duty and the looming 31 March deadline has been the running theme this week, as industry figures ask the government to avert a cliff-edge end.

 

However, the government said there are no plans to extend the holiday, as buyers look for chain-free homes to try to complete before 31 March.

The British Mortgage Awards were also held this week, with the winners list making the most read – and be sure to check out the online ceremony if you missed it.

Also in this week’s biggest stories was a fine for Barclays and the extension of the furlough and self-employed schemes.

 

Furlough and self-employed grant schemes extended until end of April

 

Santander cuts residential and buy-to-let mortgage rates

 

Accord launches new Help to Buy scheme mortgages

 

No plan to extend stamp duty holiday, government confirms

 

TSB adds first-time buyer mortgages at 85 per cent LTV

 

FCA fines Barclays £26m for ‘poor treatment of its customers’

 

NatWest relaunches 90 per cent LTV deals

 

All the winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2020

 

Stamp duty holiday should be tapered off – BSA

 

Buyers seek ‘no chain’ properties as stamp duty deadline looms – Rightmove

 

 

Close