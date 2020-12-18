Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 18/12/20

Stamp duty and the looming 31 March deadline has been the running theme this week, as industry figures ask the government to avert a cliff-edge end.

However, the government said there are no plans to extend the holiday, as buyers look for chain-free homes to try to complete before 31 March.

The British Mortgage Awards were also held this week, with the winners list making the most read – and be sure to check out the online ceremony if you missed it.

Also in this week’s biggest stories was a fine for Barclays and the extension of the furlough and self-employed schemes.