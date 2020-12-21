Dynamo team in Christmas dance extravaganza video treat

The staff dance montage was put together by Ying Tan’s wife, Samantha Tan, for both staff members and many of the firm’s partners to enjoy with a Christmas tipple.

The dancers could all have made the final of Strictly Come Dancing, but the Michael Jackson impersonator and Christmas turkey deserve a special mention.

The dancers in the Christmas jingle are (in alphabetical order): Cat Armstrong, Kylie Burnett, Shane Chawatama, Lewis Chinyou-Robinson (Christmas turkey), Adam Collins (Michael Jackson impersonator), Penny Desborough, Oscar Goulding, Vaneet Notey, Jamie Perry, Leanne Philp, Jo Smith, Ellie Wall, Louise Wells, Tom White and Craig Woodger.

The members of staff come from across the business and include directors, consultants, case handlers and protection. Click on the video to enjoy below.

The dance sequence

Founder and CEO Ying Tan kicked off the awards with a Harold Lloyd-esque introduction featuring his sprint to the office, followed by the dance sequence and an impressively-timed Jagermeister boat race by Dynamo staff.

Ying Tan’s introduction

Boatrace (and fastest drinker Jess Duffell)

The firm said each year it celebrates the year’s achievements and its stand-out members of staff but, as with many awards ceremonies, had to make it virtual this year.

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive, Dynamo said: “2020 has certainly not been the easiest year for any of us, but as it draws to a close I’m struck by the amazing resilience shown by the team here at Dynamo.”

He continued: “Despite the many challenges this year, they have maintained their enthusiasm, drive and good humour to ensure that as a company we have been able to continue supporting our clients with a first-class service throughout the pandemic. I’d like to publicly thank them all for their efforts – I’m extremely proud of each and every one of them.”