Skipton launches next-generation Help to Buy mortgages

  • 21/12/2020
Skipton for Intermediaries has launched a range of mortgages for buyers who want to use the amended Help to Buy scheme in England.

 

The deals will mirror the rates and other features of the lender’s existing Help to Buy range, but the products are different.

Skipton told brokers it has no deadline for accepting mortgage applications on the current Help to Buy Scheme – and added it is endeavouring to assess applications on the current scheme as quickly as possible ahead of its closure at the end of March.

Applications for the amended scheme opened last week with eligible buyers able to reserve homes and move in from 1 April 2021.

The changed equity loan initiative will be open to first-time buyers only and is set to run from 2021 to 2023.

Last week, Acord also launched a range of mortgages to use under the new Help to Buy scheme.

