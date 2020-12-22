Legal and General gains consent for modular Bristol housing scheme

The scheme has been developed with Bristol City Council and will see 185 homes developed in Bonnington Walk, Lockleaze. The development will include two‒, three‒ and four-bedroom houses as well as one‒ and two-bedroom apartments.

Half of the delivered homes will be affordable housing and they are all being designed to achieve an ‘A’ rating for energy efficiency.

L&G will deliver a full development proposition for the project, from buying the land and developing the homes to managing the planning application and delivery of the properties.

Since May, L&G has secured planning approval for almost 350 homes, with the ambition of delivering 3,000 homes a year.

The Lockleaze development is the latest collaboration between L&G and Bristol City Council. L&G already has a significant interest in the city through a £240m stake in the regeneration of Temple Quarter, a Build to Rent development and a proposed mixed use scheme on Temple Island.

Rosie Toogood (pictured), chief executive officer of Legal & General Modular Homes, said that in the post-pandemic environment, the availability of affordable homes within pleasant open spaces will be more important than ever.

She continued: “Our journey to revolutionise the UK’s construction industry is well underway, and planning consent at Bonnington Walk, Bristol is testament to this. With planning permission for 350 homes this year, the business is making great steps forward. This Bristol scheme, along with our consented scheme in Selby, will really showcase the benefits of modern modular construction.”