The 20 biggest mortgage stories of 2020

It is safe to say that 2020 will be a year the mortgage community will never forget.

A herculean effort has been made by mortgage intermediaries, distributors and lenders to keep people moving and protect their savings by refinancing borrowers on to the best mortgage deals.

As the pandemic raged on, stories of government bailout packages, mortgage holidays and stamp duty savings dominated the news.

But they weren’t the only stories to make the top 20 biggest headlines on Mortgage Solutions this year.

Here’s a look back at the most read articles of 2020.