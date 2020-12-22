The 20 biggest mortgage stories of 2020

A herculean effort has been made by mortgage intermediaries, distributors and lenders to keep people moving and protect their savings by refinancing borrowers on to the best mortgage deals.
As the pandemic raged on, stories of government bailout packages, mortgage holidays and stamp duty savings dominated the news.
But they weren’t the only stories to make the top 20 biggest headlines on Mortgage Solutions this year.
Here’s a look back at the most read articles of 2020.
Furlough and self-employed grant schemes extended until end of April
Man uses fraudulent HMRC payments to put offer on £2.6m house
‘Expect a government U-turn on stamp duty’ – Star Letter 18/12/2020
Mortgage lenders warned over risk from gambling addicts as credit card ban takes effect
Mortgage holiday extensions should impact credit rating – Nationwide boss
Lloyds Banking Group fined £64m for 500k mortgage arrears handling failures
Homebuyers stalling purchases until after Budget hoping for stamp duty cuts
Sunak unveils further support for employees, self-employed and businesses
Landlords look to coronavirus bounce back loans as deposit for properties
Landlords have ‘huge opportunity’ to expand portfolios as stamp duty bills halved by chancellor
Santander cuts landlord income sources for BTL affordability
Arranging mortgages on high rise homes with cladding — what you need to know
Start by November or risk missing stamp duty savings, homebuyers warned