The 20 biggest mortgage stories of 2020

  • 22/12/2020
It is safe to say that 2020 will be a year the mortgage community will never forget.

A herculean effort has been made by mortgage intermediaries, distributors and lenders to keep people moving and protect their savings by refinancing borrowers on to the best mortgage deals.

As the pandemic raged on, stories of government bailout packages, mortgage holidays and stamp duty savings dominated the news.

But they weren’t the only stories to make the top 20 biggest headlines on Mortgage Solutions this year.

Here’s a look back at the most read articles of 2020.

 

Furlough and self-employed grant schemes extended until end of April

 

Man uses fraudulent HMRC payments to put offer on £2.6m house

 

HMRC tax dodge campaign catches thousands of landlords

 

Boris Johnson plans 95 per cent mortgage scheme

 

‘Expect a government U-turn on stamp duty’ – Star Letter 18/12/2020

 

Two-year fixed mortgage rates hit three-year low

 

Mortgage lenders warned over risk from gambling addicts as credit card ban takes effect

 

Mortgage holiday extensions should impact credit rating – Nationwide boss

 

Lloyds Banking Group fined £64m for 500k mortgage arrears handling failures

 

Homebuyers stalling purchases until after Budget hoping for stamp duty cuts

 

Homeowners to receive £5,000 vouchers for green renovations

 

Sunak unveils further support for employees, self-employed and businesses

 

Landlords look to coronavirus bounce back loans as deposit for properties

 

Landlords have ‘huge opportunity’ to expand portfolios as stamp duty bills halved by chancellor

 

Landlords could be hit with 45 per cent CGT – reports

 

Santander cuts landlord income sources for BTL affordability

 

TSB launches first-time buyer range with lower stress rate

 

Arranging mortgages on high rise homes with cladding — what you need to know

 

House prices surge to recover lockdown losses – Halifax

 

Start by November or risk missing stamp duty savings, homebuyers warned

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

Close