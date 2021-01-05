Halifax reintroduces fee-free deals and combines BDM teams with SWB

Halifax Intermediaries is reintroducing zero fee products across its homemover and first-time buyer range, and on its two-year fixed rate 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) products for homemovers.

It is also combining business development manager (BDM) teams with Scottish Widows Bank to allow representatives to support brokers across both brands.

The new fee-free options will be available from 7 January – prior to which the lender had only offered fee-free deals on its remortgage range.

The move follows Halifax’s re-entry into the 90 per cent LTV space in December.

Ian Wilson (pictured), head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank, said: “These changes show our commitment to providing some broader options to the broker market by introducing products to best support customers’ needs.”

BDM team growth

Halifax and Scottish Widows Bank, which are part of Lloyds Banking Group, are also growing the number of field and office-based BDMs as part of the team mergers.

From 11 January the field BDM team will increase by two to 44 with the telephone BDM team growing by one to 26, and they will be led by five regional managers.

BDMs will contact intermediaries where there are any potential changes in contacts but there will be no change to the SWB Premier and Halifax Premier teams.

Wilson added: “Now more than ever, providing the right support to intermediaries where and when they need it is our priority.

“Growing our BDM teams and supporting both Halifax and Scottish Widows Bank in one team helps us stay in great shape to help intermediaries continue to meet the needs of their customers.”