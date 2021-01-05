MAB’s Scotland arm appoints two directors

Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB) Regional Network Partner in Scotland has hired both Craig Morrison and Dylan Kelly as directors to its senior team.

Morrison (pictured right) has been with the company for six years and is being promoted from his role as sales director while Kelly (pictured left) has moved up from his position as marketing and communications director, which he has held for three years.

They will be given the responsibility of handling the network’s growth in the region.

Morrison said: “We are recognised as the local leader in terms of providing mortgage and protection advice to clients and we enjoy an outstanding reputation for delivering excellent customer service.

“I’m really looking forward to building on our maturation and continuing to make a positive contribution to the growth of the business and helping customers on their mortgage journey.”

Kelly added: “We are in a unique position to be able to offer a host of support services to introducers, including a dedicated marketing service that supports our partners and provides clients with an engaging customer experience. In the last two years, we have focussed heavily on improving our customers’ journey and I look forward to developing this even further.

“I am very lucky to work with some talented communications professionals and this appointment is a reflection of their dedication and hard work. I am very much looking forward to targeting additional improvements.”