You are here: Home - News -

News

MAB’s Scotland arm appoints two directors

by:
  • 05/01/2021
  • 0
MAB’s Scotland arm appoints two directors
Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB) Regional Network Partner in Scotland has hired both Craig Morrison and Dylan Kelly as directors to its senior team.

 

Morrison (pictured right) has been with the company for six years and is being promoted from his role as sales director while Kelly (pictured left) has moved up from his position as marketing and communications director, which he has held for three years. 

They will be given the responsibility of handling the network’s growth in the region. 

Morrison said: “We are recognised as the local leader in terms of providing mortgage and protection advice to clients and we enjoy an outstanding reputation for delivering excellent customer service.  

I’m really looking forward to building on our maturation and continuing to make a positive contribution to the growth of the business and helping customers on their mortgage journey. 

Kelly added: “We are in a unique position to be able to offer a host of support services to introducers, including a dedicated marketing service that supports our partners and provides clients with an engaging customer experience. In the last two years, we have focussed heavily on improving our customers’ journey and I look forward to developing this even further.  

I am very lucky to work with some talented communications professionals and this appointment is a reflection of their dedication and hard work. I am very much looking forward to targeting additional improvements.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
‘No surprise if stamp duty cut extended’ amid third national lockdown

The housing market in England will remain open during the latest national lockdown but given the fast-approaching stamp duty cut...

Close