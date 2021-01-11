You are here: Home - News -

Accord adds high LTV products and cuts rates

  • 11/01/2021
Accord Mortgages is introducing 15 new products including several at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) and trimming rates on some deals.

 

The lender is introducing seven three-year fixed rate options across 75 per cent to 90 per cent LTVs for house purchase and remortgage.

It is also adding eight fee-free purchase and remortgage options at 80 per cent and 90 per cent LTV.

Examples of new products include a three-year fix at 3.74 per cent at 90 per cent LTV with £495 fee, £750 cash back and free valuation.

For remortgage customers, at 80 per cent LTV there is a five-year fee-free fix at 2.53 per cent with £250 cash back, free legals and valuation.

And for purchases there is a 90 per cent LTV two-year fee-free fix at 3.95 per cent with £750 cash back, and valuation.

 

Trimming rates

In addition, a selection of rates at 75 per cent to 85 per cent LTV are also being reduced by up to 0.04 per cent.

This includes five-year fixes rate at at 75 per cent LTV cut to 1.89 per cent from 1.92 per cent and at 85 per cent LTV from 2.90 per cent to 2.86 per cent. Both are for purchase and remortgage and have a £995 fee.

Accord product manager Jemma Anderson (pictured) said: “Despite the current lockdown, we know the appetite to move house or make home improvements is still strong and with the market remaining open for business, we want to make sure we offer brokers as comprehensive a choice of products as possible.

“By launching the three-year fixed rate at 90 per cent we are providing additional support to those with a low deposit and the fee-free products, which have been incredibly popular to date, help reduce initial costs for those on a budget.”

 

New hires

Last week the lender noted it was hiring 26 new staff across its sales and underwriting teams.

It said demand was continuing above the pre-pandemic level

Two new business development advisers (BDAs) started before Christmas and are supporting the webchat function and aiding brokers with queries on new business applications.

Three new telephone business development managers (TBDMs) will be supporting brokers.

And 21 new underwriters joined last week to ensure service levels remain high and turnaround times stay as short as possible.

 

 

