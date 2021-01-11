You are here: Home - News -

Brexit red tape hits Brits moving to Northern Ireland

  • 11/01/2021
Britons moving to Northern Ireland face extra hurdles as a result of the post-Brexit arrangements put in place by the Conservative government in Westminster.

 

Northern Ireland, which voted against Brexit, has been particularly hit by the fallout from new haulier rules and red tape extended to those moving home, the government has confirmed.

Removal firms or anyone moving someone else’s belongings will have to complete three sets of registrations and declarations to ensure they can successfully complete the process.

The removal company or third party carrying the customer’s personal belongings, will need to register for the goods vehicle movement system.

They will also need to make a declaration. And they are very likely to need to make a safety and security entry summary declaration.

Prior to Brexit hauliers would not have needed to complete any such paperwork.

Those moving their own belongings into Northern Ireland will not need to register or declare anything in advance, as before.

There are also no customs or tax charges when moving home, HM Revenue and Customs confirmed.

 

Northern Ireland hit hard

Disruption to trade with Northern Ireland has prompted many firms to speak out about the situation.

For example, Marks and Spencer has been forced to significantly reduce the range it will be carrying in its Northern Ireland stores.

And Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove warned that disruption at border and crossing points would get worse as the number of movements increased significantly to typical levels during January.

 

Close