Habito unveils ‘euphoric dreamscape’ rebrand in fight against ‘mortgage hell’

  • 11/01/2021
Digital broker Habito has rebranded with logos that aim to symbolise its fight against ‘mortgage hell’.

 

The new logo, website and user experience are inspired by a ‘phantasmagoric aesthetic’ to represent a “euphoric dreamscape”, the firm said.

Habito said it battles against cost, stress, time and jargon which can make the mortgage process hellish.

The redesign imagined a place where getting a mortgage is “wildly easier and more joyful than ever before”.

It was led by Uncommon Creative Studio who worked in collaboration with New York-based visual artist Saiman Chow to create bespoke graphics, textures and movement.

Shifting images and colourful patterns are aimed to recreate a dream-like effect.

 

 

 

 

The identity represents a “stunningly badass version of heaven”, Habito said.

Abba Newbery, chief marketing officer at Habito said: “We loved this aesthetic the moment we saw it. The imagery and user experience at times feel like something from a dream which to me is the perfect antidote to the hell, stress and confusion mortgages can cause.

“Our advertising deliberately and dramatically reflects a lot of that hell. We want people to feel like they’ve stepped away from that when they come to Habito. Our products and services have been described as out of this world. And this definitely feels other-worldly, yet designed with anyone who wants to own a home in mind.”

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Studio added: “The founder Daniel created Habito to save people from the hell of getting a mortgage. So when we were creating the Habito experience we wanted to create the most badass version of heaven. Less the trumpets and angels, a more distinctive, euphoric experience. We built a new icon, the flying H from the existing brand assets to make the app icon more memorable and distinctive, and evolved the winged keys and the brand aesthetic to be more beautiful, moving and modern.”

