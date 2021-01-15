You are here: Home - News -

Platform brings back selection of high LTV mortgages

  • 15/01/2021
Platform brings back selection of high LTV mortgages
Platform has relaunched its mainstream mortgage ranges for new business and product switching, including deals up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

The lender last week pulled all buy-to-let deals and a swathe of residential deals to “manage demand”.

Platform is now bringing back some of these residential deals, as well as product switching for landlord mortgages.

But the bank warned rates may change or products could again be withdrawn at short notice depending on take-up.

Five-year fixed rates at 85 and 90 per cent LTV have been reintroduced for purchase.

The lender has also increased rates on select deals between 70 and 85 per cent LTV.

At the same time, product switching rates have been cut on two-year and select three-year fixes at 90 per cent LTV.

And fee-free deals between 60 and 80 per cent have seen increases of up to 0.16 per cent.

 

