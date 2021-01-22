Dudley BS launches five products at 85 per cent LTV

Dudley Building Society has launched five mortgages at the 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) tier.

Three of the products are fixed term rates for two, three and five years. These deals have loans sizes between £25,000 and £1m and rates of 3.79 per cent, 3.84 per cent and 3.89 per cent respectively.

The mutual also released a two-year discount mortgage at 3.79 per cent, a discount of 1.2 per cent from its standard variable rate (SVR) of 4.99 per cent.

Lastly, there is part interest-only part capital repayment deal, discounted by 1.05 per cent off the SVR to 3.94 per cent. Interest-only payments are made on 75 per cent of the loan while capital and interest repayments are made on the remaining 10 per cent.

All mortgages are available for purchase and remortgage purposes.

Sam Ward (pictured), commercial director, said: “We have listened to our introducers whose customers are looking for higher LTVs and we have responded positively with these new products.

“Along with competitive fixed rates, we are launching a discounted two-year deal and a part and part product, which will be of particular interest to customers with a larger mortgage wishing to keep monthly costs down.”