Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/01/2021

  • 22/01/2021
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/01/2021
A job move from Lloyds Banking Group's Mike Jones to Mortgage Advice Bureau and a series of high loan to value (LTV) mortgages dominated the top news this week.

 

Also among the most read stories was news of industry optimism towards the stamp duty holiday deadline and an upcoming Parliamentary discussion on its extension.

And there was an estate agent getting tripped up by its claims to sell properties for just £1.

 

Nationwide warns of ‘peak period ahead’ and returns 90 per cent LTV max term

 

Petition to extend stamp duty holiday secures Parliament debate

 

NatWest slashes rates by more than two per cent

 

Buy-to-let mortgage rates hit highest level of Covid crisis – Moneyfacts

 

Estate agent’s ‘£1’ ad receives complaint as sellers face £300 bill to use own solicitor

 

Home repossessions to leap more than ten-fold by 2022

 

Perenna raises £7m to bring Danish-style mortgages to UK

 

Two mutuals reintroduce 90 per cent LTV mortgages

 

Ex-Lloyds intermediary MD Mike Jones joins MAB

 

Still possible to meet stamp duty deadline, lenders and brokers say

 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

