Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/01/2021

Also among the most read stories was news of industry optimism towards the stamp duty holiday deadline and an upcoming Parliamentary discussion on its extension.
And there was an estate agent getting tripped up by its claims to sell properties for just £1.
Nationwide warns of ‘peak period ahead’ and returns 90 per cent LTV max term
Petition to extend stamp duty holiday secures Parliament debate
Buy-to-let mortgage rates hit highest level of Covid crisis – Moneyfacts
Estate agent’s ‘£1’ ad receives complaint as sellers face £300 bill to use own solicitor
Still possible to meet stamp duty deadline, lenders and brokers say