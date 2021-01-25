You are here: Home - News -

News

Lenders preparing for busy remortgage market in 2021 – LMS

by:
  • 25/01/2021
  • 0
Lenders preparing for busy remortgage market in 2021 – LMS
The number of remortgage instructions lifted in December, but volumes are lower than would normally be expected as the purchase and product transfer (PT) market boomed, according to data from conveyancer LMS.

 

Instructions for remortgage are up 7.7 per cent month on month, but completions have fallen by 13 per cent, data from the group showed.

The most popular reason for a remortgage was to save money, with the average borrower lowering their repayments by £236.

Around half of remortgagers increased their loan size, according to LMS.

With the purchase market expected to come off the boil when the stamp duty holiday ends in March, remortgages are tipped to pick-up.

LMS chief executive Nick Chadbourne (pictured) said: “December’s data shows that instruction volumes are increasing again, following a fall in November which was largely fuelled by more borrowers opting for product transfers.

“It is promising to see this uplift, but high levels of PTs paired with record numbers of purchase transactions continue to impact overall volumes resulting in a lower number than what we would expect to see in December.

“We anticipate a reversal of 2020 trends in the second half of 2021, with remortgages taking the lead as the purchase market slows.

“There are signs that lenders are planning for this switch, reintroducing 90 per cent loan to value products and increasingly competitive remortgage products. Some savvy borrowers are already cashing in here, with our data showing borrowers who are shopping around for the best deals are decreasing their monthly payments by an average of £236 a month.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Skipton BS returns to 90 per cent LTV lending

Skipton Building Society has confirmed a return to 90 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage lending tomorrow with two homebuyer products.

Close