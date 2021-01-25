You are here: Home - News -

Primis expands into equity release market with lender panel

by:
  • 25/01/2021
  • 0
Primis has introduced an equity release panel as it launches its broker offering into the lifetime mortgage market.

 

The network said the panel will be representative of the whole of the market and lender additions would be announced in due course.

It has also been training support staff to assist brokers in completing equity release cases.

Vikki Jefferies (pictured), proposition director at Primis, said one of the firm’s key focuses has been enhancing its later life lending proposition to ensure a greater number of advisers can better support their clients in this area.

“This includes equipping our support staff with the necessary knowledge and tools to help them in their conversations with advisers, and ensuring the necessary processes are in place to help us best fulfil the needs of borrowers,” she said.

“To this end, it is fantastic to be able to announce that Primis has launched in the lifetime mortgage space.

“As we grow the panel over the coming months, the robust supervision of advisers, adherence to strong processes and honing the expertise of our intermediary partners and support staff will continue to be priorities for us.”

She added that maintaining and cultivating strong relationships with equity release providers will also be a key goal so that brokers were in a strong position to support clients throughout their later life.

Primis is a member of the Equity Release Council (ERC) having qualified for full membership in 2019 and has already been supporting later life lending through retirement interest-only lenders.

The equity release advice market has been the subject of much scrutiny from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over the last year with further investigations to take place.

In response the ERC has issued guidance for firms in advice processes while Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) chief executive Robert Sinclair warned the sector not to take the issue lightly.

 

Owain Thomas

