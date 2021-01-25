Virgin Money cuts high LTV rates

Virgin Money is cutting rates on its high loan to value (LTV) mortgages by up to 0.2 per cent from tomorrow.

The lender has made the cuts to selected products at 85 per cent and 90 per cent LTV.

The largest reductions have been made to a pair of 90 per cent LTV first-time buyer deals in its broker exclusive range.

The two-year fixes with £995 fee and no fee have been reduced by 0.15 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively to 3.29 per cent and 3.49 per cent each.

A core five-year fix for first-timers at 90 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has also been trimmed by 0.03 per cent to 3.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, four of its core residential range at 85 per cent LTV have been reduced.

The two-year fixes with £995 fee and zero fee are down by 0.04 per cent and 0.07 per cent to 2.79 per cent and 3.06 per cent respectively.

And the three-year and five-year fee free deals are both reduced by 0.13 per cent to 3.16 per cent.