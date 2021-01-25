You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money cuts high LTV rates

by:
  • 25/01/2021
  • 0
Virgin Money cuts high LTV rates
Virgin Money is cutting rates on its high loan to value (LTV) mortgages by up to 0.2 per cent from tomorrow.

 

The lender has made the cuts to selected products at 85 per cent and 90 per cent LTV.

The largest reductions have been made to a pair of 90 per cent LTV first-time buyer deals in its broker exclusive range.

The two-year fixes with £995 fee and no fee have been reduced by 0.15 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively to 3.29 per cent and 3.49 per cent each.

A core five-year fix for first-timers at 90 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has also been trimmed by 0.03 per cent to 3.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, four of its core residential range at 85 per cent LTV have been reduced.

The two-year fixes with £995 fee and zero fee are down by 0.04 per cent and 0.07 per cent to 2.79 per cent and 3.06 per cent respectively.

And the three-year and five-year fee free deals are both reduced by 0.13 per cent to 3.16 per cent.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Later Life Lending Online Event – what to expect

The Later Life Lending Online Event kicks off tomorrow at 9:25, so here’s what delegates can expect.

Close