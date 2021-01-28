You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax launches 90 per cent LTVs for home movers

by:
  • 28/01/2021
  • 0
Halifax launches 90 per cent LTVs for home movers
Halifax has released a range of purchase products for those moving home at 85-90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

The launch of these mortgages come a month after the bank resumed lending at 90 per cent LTV with two products for first-time buyers. 

Purchases for new-build properties will not be eligible on the mortgages, neither will purchases made using schemes such as Help to Buy or Shared Ownership. 

An enhanced credit score will be applied to applications and it has a maximum loan to income (LTI) of 4.49x. 

The maximum loan amount is £500,000. 

Mortgages include a two-year fixed with a fee of £999 and a rate of 3.35 per cent, while the fee-free option is set at 3.44 per cent. 

There are also two five-year fixes including a £999 fee paying product with a rate of 3.59 per cent, and a fee-free alternative at 3.79 per cent. 

The two-year mortgages have early repayment charges (ERC) starting at two per cent in the first year, before dropping to one per cent in the final year.

For the five-year fixes, ERCs start at five per cent in the first year, before dropping to one per cent in the final year.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Interest-only borrowers seeking equity release drive up lump sum lending

Interest-only mortgage borrowers with loans reaching maturity took out equity release in larger numbers than ever before in 2020, as...

Close