Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/01/2021

Elsewhere, a story from the Later Life Lending Event (LLLE) discussing potential opportunities with interest-only mortgages made the most read this week.
CGT not stamp duty is driving high net worth borrower decisions – Izard
LLLE: Interest-only mortgage borrowers ‘are growing opportunity for advisers’ – Thompson
Two and five-year mortgage rate gap at lowest since 2013 – Moneyfacts
Lenders must underwrite self-employed borrowers ‘on current business levels’ – Belton and Firth
Interest-only borrowers seeking equity release drive up lump sum lending
Further Help to Buy extension gives builders time to complete – housing minister