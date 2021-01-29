You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/01/2021

  • 29/01/2021
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/01/2021
Updates made across the high loan to value (LTV) tier were of the most interest this week, as HSBC cut rates on 90 per cent LTV mortgages and Halifax introduced products for home movers with a 10 per cent deposit.

 

Elsewhere, a story from the Later Life Lending Event (LLLE) discussing potential opportunities with interest-only mortgages made the most read this week.

HSBC cuts dozens of mortgage rates including high LTVs

CGT not stamp duty is driving high net worth borrower decisions – Izard

LLLE: Interest-only mortgage borrowers ‘are growing opportunity for advisers’ – Thompson

Two and five-year mortgage rate gap at lowest since 2013 – Moneyfacts

Lenders must underwrite self-employed borrowers ‘on current business levels’ – Belton and Firth

Interest-only borrowers seeking equity release drive up lump sum lending

Virgin Money cuts high LTV rates

First-time buyers need extra £10k for deposit after Covid

Halifax launches 90 per cent LTVs for home movers

Further Help to Buy extension gives builders time to complete – housing minister

 

 

