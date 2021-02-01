Barclays cuts rates on residential mortgages

Barclays has reduced the rates on its purchase and remortgage products by up to 0.19 per cent.

The changes will be effective from 2 February and apply to mortgages at 60, 75 and 85 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Its two-year fixed, fee-free mortgage at 60 per cent LTV has been reduced from 1.77 per cent to 1.58 per cent and the £999 fee alternative has been cut to 1.22 per cent from 1.28 per cent.

The five-year fixed mortgage with a £999 fee at 75 per cent LTV has gone down from 1.78 per cent to 1.67 per cent.

Across its remortgages, the two-year fixed mortgage at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 now has a rate of 1.22 per cent reduced from 1.28 per cent.

The 85 per cent LTV remortgage equivalent has been cut from 2.81 per cent to 2.67 per cent.

The two-year fixed Great Escape mortgage at 85 per cent LTV for borrowers switching to Barclays, now has a rate of 2.95 per cent down from 3.09 per cent.

This mortgage has no fee, free valuation and legals and £250 cashback.