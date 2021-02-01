You are here: Home - News -

Barclays cuts rates on residential mortgages

  • 01/02/2021
Barclays has reduced the rates on its purchase and remortgage products by up to 0.19 per cent.

 

The changes will be effective from 2 February and apply to mortgages at 60, 75 and 85 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

Its two-year fixed, fee-free mortgage at 60 per cent LTV has been reduced from 1.77 per cent to 1.58 per cent and the £999 fee alternative has been cut to 1.22 per cent from 1.28 per cent. 

The five-year fixed mortgage with a £999 fee at 75 per cent LTV has gone down from 1.78 per cent to 1.67 per cent. 

Across its remortgages, the two-year fixed mortgage at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 now has a rate of 1.22 per cent reduced from 1.28 per cent. 

The 85 per cent LTV remortgage equivalent has been cut from 2.81 per cent to 2.67 per cent. 

The two-year fixed Great Escape mortgage at 85 per cent LTV for borrowers switching to Barclays, now has a rate of 2.95 per cent down from 3.09 per cent. 

This mortgage has no fee, free valuation and legals and £250 cashback. 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

