You are here: Home - News -

News

House price growth slows with New Year dip – Nationwide

by:
  • 02/02/2021
  • 0
House price growth slows with New Year dip – Nationwide
House prices fell month-on-month in January for the first time since June as the post-lockdown surge began to ease, according to Nationwide Building Society.

 

The mutual’s house price index showed the average property was worth £229,748 in January – down slightly from the £230,920 in December, but still up 6.4 per cent from the £215,897 a year ago.

The falls of 1.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent in May and June were due to the closure of the housing market during the first national lockdown last year.

Prices dipped just 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent in August and September 2019 during a year of otherwise largely consistent low-level growth.

Nationwide’s house price index is based on data at the mortgage approval stage.

Chief economist Robert Gardner suggested the slowdown probably reflected a tapering of demand ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday, which prompted many people to bring forward their purchase.

“While the stamp duty holiday is not due to expire until the end of March, activity would be expected to weaken well before that, given that the purchase process typically takes several months,” he said.

“The typical relationship between the housing market and broader economic trends has broken down over the past nine months.

“This is because many peoples’ housing needs have changed as a direct result of the pandemic, with many opting to move to less densely populated locations or property types, despite the sharp economic slowdown and the uncertain outlook.”

 

Housing activity slowing

Yesterday the Bank of England revealed 2020 had been the busiest year since 2007 for mortgage approvals for house purchase, despite the market being closed for two months.

And overall lending volumes only dipped 10 per cent to £241bn from £267bn in 2019.

“Looking ahead, shifts in housing preferences are likely to continue to provide some support for the market,” Gardner continued.

“However, if the stamp duty holiday ends as scheduled, and labour market conditions continue to weaken as most analysts expect, housing market activity is likely to slow, perhaps sharply, in the coming months.”

 

Home ownership improving

Nationwide also analysed the latest English Housing Survey from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) which showed a slight increase in the home ownership rate in 2020, to 64.6 per cent, up from 63.8 per cent in 2019.

It noted this was the third year in a row the home ownership rate has increased, but it remains well below the 2003 peak of 70.9 per cent.

“Both the number of people owning their home with a mortgage and those owning outright increased compared with a year ago,” Gardner said.

“More than half of the 15.4 million households in England own their home outright, with 5.2 million aged 65 or over.”

He added: “Conversely, the number of privately rented households fell to 4.4 million from 4.6 million in 2019, resulting in a slight decline in the proportion of households that rent privately to 18.7 per cent from 19.3 per cent.”

However, London was the main exception with just 50 per cent owning their own home and 28 per cent privately renting. The capital accounts for nearly a quarter of all privately rented households, though it only accounts for 15 per cent of all households.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Partly-built home
Scotland ends Help to Buy scheme this week

The Help to Buy scheme in Scotland will be closed to new applicants from the end of this week, with...

Close