Santander expands 90 per cent LTV availability and cuts select rates

  • 02/02/2021
Santander has added another pair of 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages to its range and expanded accessibility after re-entering the market two weeks ago.

 

The lender has now opened its 90 per cent LTV products to all mover types – it initially re-launched with two five-year fixed first-time buyer only products.

And it has added a pair of two-year fixes to the range at 3.55 per cent with a £999 fee and at 3.74 per cent with £0 fee – both 0.05 per cent lower than the five-year equivalents.

 

Rate cuts

Santander has cut rates on 13 products at 60 per cent LTV by up to 0.15 per cent.

The largest reduction has come on the two-year fix for purchases with zero fee which has been cut to 1.64 per cent, while the five-year version has been trimmed 0.08 per cent to 1.85 per cent.

Two Help to Buy deals with standard and nine-month completions have also been reduced by 0.14 per cent to 1.64 per cent and 1.69 per cent respectively.

“We’ve been working hard to improve our service so we can continue supporting you and your clients, and we’re now in a strong position to be able to improve our pricing,” the lender said.

“On Tuesday 2 February, we’re widening availability of our 90 per cent LTV fixed rates to all mover types and expanding the 90 per cent LTV range by adding new two year fixed rates.

“We’re also reducing residential and selected Help to Buy 60 per cent LTV two and five-year fixed rates up to 0.15 per cent.”

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

