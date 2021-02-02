The Cambridge reduces 90 per cent LTV rates

The Cambridge Building Society has lowered the rates of two mortgages at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) and launched a product for those with low deposits.

The two-year fixed rate has been reduced from 3.39 per cent to 3.29 per cent, while the five-year fixed has been cut to 3.89 per cent from 3.99 per cent.

Both mortgages have fees of £999 and early repayment charges (ERC) which drop incrementally to one per cent in the final year of the mortgage term.

The new deal is a discounted two-year fix at 2.89 per cent with a £199 application fee and a one per cent ERC.

Kathy Bowes, mortgage manager at The Cambridge, said: “The housing market has remained reassuringly buoyant and busy, whilst this is great for us and our intermediary partners, we recognise it makes it more difficult for people to get on the housing ladder.

“Our enhanced range for those who have a 10 per cent deposit is yet another way The Cambridge [is] striving to support both first-time buyers and those looking to move.”