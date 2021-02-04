You are here: Home - News -

News

Five-year fixes rising in popularity for remortgagors – Iress

by:
  • 04/02/2021
  • 0
Five-year fixes rising in popularity for remortgagors – Iress
Remortgaging borrowers are opting for five-year fixed deals amid a low rate environment and continued economic uncertainty, analysis from Iress and price comparison site Koodoo has found.

 

According to data collated from visitors to Koodoo, five-year fixed rates accounted for 28.5 per cent of all searches in January following a steady rise from 25.6 per cent in October.  

Five-year fixed mortgages also recorded the fastest growth since October compared to other fixed and variable mortgage terms between October 2020 and January 2021. 

Still accounting for the majority of remortgage searches, two-year fixes saw the sharpest drop of all fixed terms from 48 per cent to 43.7 per cent over the same period. 

The data indicated there was a general increase in appetite for longer term mortgages as searches for three-year fixes rose from 10.5 per cent to 11.9 per cent, ten-year fixes rose from 5.1 per cent to 5.6 per cent and seven-year fixes remained flat at 2.9 per cent. 

 

High equity needs 

Remortgage products for borrowers requiring at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals were the most popular, the analysis showed. Searches within this tier for two-year fixed mortgages accounted for 19 per cent of searches and five-year fixes made up 15 per cent of searches. 

Searches for 60 per cent LTV mortgages were significantly higher than other lending tiers, with the 70-75 per cent LTV deals being the second most favoured taking up 4.7 per cent of two-year fixed searches and 2.8 per cent of five-year fixes. 

 

Purchaser apprehension 

Those buying a home still primarily opted for two-year fixes which made up 39 per cent of searches in January, slightly down from 38.3 per cent in October. 

Longer term mortgages proved to be less popular with purchasers as five-year fixes saw a nominal 0.2 per cent rise to 30.3 per cent of searches. Seven and ten-year fixes both rose in demand by 0.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively. 

 

High LTV demand 

The return of high LTV mortgages sparked a 3.2 per cent increase in searches for 85-90 per cent LTV deals to account for 31.4 per cent of clicks, while 90-95 per cent LTV products rose 2.3 per cent to 14.2 per cent. 

Searches for 95 per cent LTV mortgages stayed flat at 3.6 per cent and all mortgages at lending tiers of 75-80 per cent LTV reported quarterly declines. 

Dave Miller, general executive manager of Iress, said: “We’re clearly seeing a response to continued uncertainty in the market, with consumers keen to lock in rates for a longer period. We’re also seeing that lenders are beginning to show signs of willingness to lend at higher LTVs.  

It’s our intention that lenders be able to use this data to inform their lending strategies to navigate the current environment and facilitate the eventual return to improved lending conditions.”  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: DIFF: ‘We cannot ignore history’ when tackling workplace inequality - Mortgage Solutions. Such a pleasure to host - fas…
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Bank of England
UK economy to bounce back from Covid crisis in 2021, Bank of England predicts

The UK economy is set to bounce back this year as the Covid-19 vaccination programme takes effect, the Bank of...

Close