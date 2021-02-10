You are here: Home - News -

News

Government launching PII scheme to support EWS1 process

by:
  • 10/02/2021
  • 0
Government launching PII scheme to support EWS1 process
The government is to create a professional indemnity insurance (PII) scheme to support surveyors completing External Wall Survey (EWS1) reviews on tall buildings.

 

It is hoped the move combined with other initiatives will enable hundreds of thousands of people to buy, sell or remortgage properties having been unable to do so for months or even years.

The EWS1 process was developed by mortgage lenders to help them assess the risk to a building from cladding and other external safety issues.

Changing government advice meant the scope was widened significantly while only 300 assessors are qualified to undertake the review and PII has been incredibly hard for them to obtain.

All of these factors led to hundreds of thousands of homeowners effectively being trapped in their properties.

 

State-backed indemnity scheme

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) announced the move alongside its further funding for removing cladding.

It said: “The government is aware that securing appropriate professional indemnity insurance to cover the completion of EWS1 forms is a major barrier to qualified professionals undertaking EWS1 forms.

“The government is therefore committing today to work towards a targeted, state-backed indemnity scheme for qualified professionals unable to obtain professional indemnity insurance for the completion of EWS1 forms.

“The government will work closely with industry to design an appropriate scheme. Further details on the scheme, including eligibility and the claims process, will be provided in the coming weeks.”

A government-funded scheme operated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is already underway with the aim of training an additional 1,200 assessors this year.

And RICS is also consulting on changes to the properties which need to undergo an EWS1 assessment.

It confirmed this guidance note was in the final stage of development, adding that it will support greater consistency among valuers and lender clients for when an EWS1 form is required.

 

Surety of cover for surveyors

RICS said the lack of affordable professional indemnity insurance (PII) was a very serious problem affecting many professions and it was especially acute for those working in the built environment potentially exposed to fire safety related insurance claims.

“The government’s firm commitment to intervene in the insurance market, through a government-backed PII product is to be welcomed and will, no doubt, increase the number of professionals able to complete external wall assessments, relieving the bottlenecks that currently exist,” said RICS global building standards director Gary Strong.

“It will mean the chartered surveying professionals we are upskilling to complete EWS1 forms, creating additional capacity in the market through the EWS assessment training programme, have surety that they will be able to gain PII.

“This will be welcome news to leaseholders and homebuyers. We will continue to work with all parties to ensure the commitment is delivered on, urgently.”

The British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA), which has also been working on the project, called the PII scheme a “very positive development”.

It added: “We will continue to work with MHCLG to help deliver a targeted, state-backed indemnity scheme to address the continuing insurance challenges in this area.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: DIFF: ‘We cannot ignore history’ when tackling workplace inequality - Mortgage Solutions. Such a pleasure to host - fas…
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
First-time buyers are not waiting for price drops, they are ready to buy now – Marketwatch

The first-time buyer market shrank by 12 per cent last year, a sign that a lack of high loan to...

Close