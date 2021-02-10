You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS and Buckinghamshire BS extend 90 per cent LTV product ranges

by:
  • 10/02/2021
  • 0
Skipton BS and Buckinghamshire BS extend 90 per cent LTV product ranges
Skipton Building Society and Buckinghamshire Building Society have extended key parts of their 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage offerings.

 

Skipton has added a pair of shared ownership deals to its highest LTV range – the two-year fix is at 3.65 per cent and the five-year version at 3.79 per cent.

Both are available for purchase and remortgage loans between £25,000 and £500,000 and come with a free valuation and legals.

The mutual is also making changes to its residential and buy-to-let fixes with rate reductions of up 0.34 per cent on selected products.

These include a residential five-year fix up to 90 per cent LTV with a £995 fee at 3.39 per cent available for purchase and remortgage and a buy-to-let two-year fix at 70 per cent LTV with £995 fee at 1.81 per cent also available for purchase and remortgage.

The lender also announced it will be running its series of regional and national webinars for advisers again this year.

Skipton head of mortgages Alex Beavis (pictured) said: “We’re delighted to launch new shared ownership products for homebuyers with a 10 per cent deposit.

“Shared ownership can often provide first-time buyers with a more affordable opportunity to purchase a share in a new build or resale property.

“Skipton also continues to add value to its residential mortgage range with interest rate reductions on selected products across the range.”

 

Bucks BS supports emergency workers

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire Building Society has extended availability for its 90 per cent LTV products specifically for emergency service workers to all of England and Wales.

The mutual initially rolled out its CARE product to the county of Buckinghamshire and said it has now been extended to help emergency workers across the country.

The three-year fix is at 3.79 per cent while the three-year discount is at 3.49 per cent – both have a product fee of £999.

“After what has been an incredibly challenging year for our NHS and emergency services, we are delighted to be able to be able to give back in this way, to show that we care,” said Gerard O’Keeffe, CEO of Buckinghamshire Building Society.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: DIFF: ‘We cannot ignore history’ when tackling workplace inequality - Mortgage Solutions. Such a pleasure to host - fas…
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
call centre workers in headsets
Shawbrook and First 4 Bridging bolster broker support

Shawbrook Bank and First 4 Bridging have bolstered their support for specialist property brokers by increasing underwriting capacity and offering...

Close