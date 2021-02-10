Skipton BS and Buckinghamshire BS extend 90 per cent LTV product ranges

Skipton Building Society and Buckinghamshire Building Society have extended key parts of their 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage offerings.

Skipton has added a pair of shared ownership deals to its highest LTV range – the two-year fix is at 3.65 per cent and the five-year version at 3.79 per cent.

Both are available for purchase and remortgage loans between £25,000 and £500,000 and come with a free valuation and legals.

The mutual is also making changes to its residential and buy-to-let fixes with rate reductions of up 0.34 per cent on selected products.

These include a residential five-year fix up to 90 per cent LTV with a £995 fee at 3.39 per cent available for purchase and remortgage and a buy-to-let two-year fix at 70 per cent LTV with £995 fee at 1.81 per cent also available for purchase and remortgage.

The lender also announced it will be running its series of regional and national webinars for advisers again this year.

Skipton head of mortgages Alex Beavis (pictured) said: “We’re delighted to launch new shared ownership products for homebuyers with a 10 per cent deposit.

“Shared ownership can often provide first-time buyers with a more affordable opportunity to purchase a share in a new build or resale property.

“Skipton also continues to add value to its residential mortgage range with interest rate reductions on selected products across the range.”

Bucks BS supports emergency workers

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire Building Society has extended availability for its 90 per cent LTV products specifically for emergency service workers to all of England and Wales.

The mutual initially rolled out its CARE product to the county of Buckinghamshire and said it has now been extended to help emergency workers across the country.

The three-year fix is at 3.79 per cent while the three-year discount is at 3.49 per cent – both have a product fee of £999.

“After what has been an incredibly challenging year for our NHS and emergency services, we are delighted to be able to be able to give back in this way, to show that we care,” said Gerard O’Keeffe, CEO of Buckinghamshire Building Society.