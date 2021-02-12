TSB cuts high LTV rates and Kensington relaunches Help to Buy range

The two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover mortgages at 80-90 per cent LTV have been reduced by 0.15 per cent. The product at 80-85 per cent LTV now has a rate of 2.59 per cent and at 85-90 per cent LTV, the rate is 3.34 per cent.

Five-year fixes with three year early repayment charges (ERCs) for first-time buyers and purchases have seen reductions of up to 0.25 per cent.

Rates begin at 2.24 per cent for borrowing up to 60 per cent LTV and 4.04 per cent for loans of 85-90 per cent LTV.

Five-year fixed remortgages up to 75 per cent LTV with five year ERCs and £1,495 fees have had rates reduced by up to 0.15 per cent.

Kensington relaunches Help to Buy

Kensington Remortgages has brought back its Help to Buy mortgages with two and five-year fixes at 75 per cent LTV.

This includes two two-year fixed products, one for purchase and the other for remortgage, both with rates of 4.54 per cent. The five-year options have rates of 4.99 per cent.

The products have fees of £999 and have free valuations. They are available for loan sizes between £25,000 and £500,000.