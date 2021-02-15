NatWest re-introduces high LTV options

The bank will also introduce four remortgage products at 90 per cent LTV for borrowers remortgaging on a like-for-like basis.

These include a two-year fixed at 3.39 per cent with a £995 and the fee-free alternative with a rate of 3.59 per cent. The five-year fixed £995 fee-paying alternative has a rate of 3.54 per cent, while the fee-free option is set at 3.74 per cent.

For those requiring extra borrowing, remortgages are still limited to up to 80 per cent LTV.

NatWest has also increased LTVs on new-build houses from 80 per cent to 85 per cent, with borrowing on flats remaining at 75 per cent LTV.

New business rate cuts

The bank has cut rates on its new business mortgages with two and five-year fixed purchase products seeing reductions up to 13 basis points (bps) and 23bps respectively.

The bank’s two-year fixed purchase products at 70 per cent and 75 per cent LTV have both seen rate cuts from 1.57 per cent to 1.44 per cent.

For five-year fixes, the 60 per cent LTV purchase product has been reduced from 1.34 per cent to 1.33 per cent.

At 70 and 75 per cent LTV, the five-year fixed purchase mortgages have both seen cuts from 1.86 per cent to 1.63 per cent.

The two-year fixed green mortgage at 75 per cent LTV has been reduced by 12bps and the five-year fixed option has decreased by 5bps. The mortgages have fees of £995 and £250 cashback.

These changes will apply from tomorrow.