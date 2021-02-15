You are here: Home - News -

Santander cuts mortgage rates and adds cashback

  • 15/02/2021
Santander cuts mortgage rates and adds cashback
Santander is trimming select mortgage rates by up to 0.26 per cent and on a range of loan to values (LTV).

 

The lender is also adding £250 cashback to selected two and five-year fixed rates at 85 and 90 per cent LTV, as well as select Help to Buy fixed rates at 60 and 75 per cent LTV.

As part of the changes, a new fee-free five-year fix of 3.15 per cent is now available from the bank for purchase and remortgage.

The rate reductions mean the lender offers a two-year fee-free fix of 1.96 per cent at 75 per cent LTV, as well as a two-year fix of 3.29 per cent at 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee and £250 cashback.

And a five-year fix of 2.9 per cent with £999 fee and £250 cashback is available at 85 per cent LTV.

