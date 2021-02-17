Propertymark CEO quits after four months

Tim Balcon (pictured) gave no reason for his short term as chief executive but said his departure was in the “best interests” of himself and Propertymark.

His resignation follows a handover to interim executive chair, Nicky Heathcote.

Propertymark is the single brand that combines trade bodies such as the NAEA and the Association of Residential Letting Agents (ARLA).

His decision to quit the trade body follows Kirsty Finney’s exit from the role of president for the National Association of Estate Agents at the weekend. Finney took time out from her role stating ill health last year.

Before joining Propertymark, Balcom was the chief executive of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment for more than six years.

“I have no doubt Propertymark has a very bright future ahead of it,” Balcon said.

“Sadly, I believe it is in the best interest of Propertymark and myself for me to step down at this point in its development.

“I wish to convey to all Propertymark members my gratitude and respect for the way in which they have embraced my leadership. Equally I wish the board and in particular the exceptional staff at Propertymark my best wishes for the future.”

Heathcote added: “We thank Tim for his time at Propertymark and wish him well for the future. The board look forward to driving the strategy forward and shall continue to provide the highest level of support and guidance to our members.”