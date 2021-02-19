You are here: Home - News -

The Melton relaunches shared ownership to 95 per cent LTV and West Brom revises range

  • 19/02/2021
The Melton Building Society has re-entered the shared ownership market and reduced rates on a 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage.

 

The shared ownership product is available up to 95 per cent LTV, is fixed for five years and has a rate of 3.99 per cent. 

Meanwhile, the existing standard residential five-year fix at 90 per cent LTV has been cut from 3.59 per cent to 3.39 per cent. 

Dan Atkinson, head of intermediaries at the Melton, said: “We temporarily withdrew our shared ownership offering last year to maintain our service levels.  

“The Melton has long supported first-time buyers with a range of shared ownership mortgages and innovative lending criteria to help them get on the housing ladder.

“Together with our competitively priced high LTV standard residential mortgage, we have a great offering for first-time buyers.” 

 

The West Brom 

The West Brom has reduced rates on lower LTV products by up to 45 basis points and added £1,000 cashback to some deals. 

The rate on a fee-free two-year fixed mortgage at 60 per cent LTV has been reduced from 1.59 per cent to 1.54 per cent while a fee-free five-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV has been cut from 2.09 per cent to 1.99 per cent. 

Products with £1,000 cashback include a five-year fixed purchase deal at 75 per cent LTV with no fee and a rate of 2.14 per cent.

Another mortgage which offers £1,000 cashback is the five-year fixed at 60 per cent LTV, also with no fee. This has a rate of 1.79 per cent. 

Richard Scott, head of intermediaries at the West Bromwich Building Society, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer this latest range of competitive products.

“They include interestonly and a range of incentives and options, including a free valuation, cashback and early repayment charge free discount variable rates up to 90 per cent LTV, to help our intermediary partners find the best deals for their clients.”

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

