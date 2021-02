The Equity Release Awards 2020 supplement is out now.

It’s time to look back at all of the Equity Release Awards 2020 winners in what has been a truly extraordinary year.

Congratulations to all the deserving finalists and our eventual champions once again.

Click on the front cover image below to flick through and enjoy the awards all over again.

You can also watch the full video broadcast through this link.

The 2020 awards were postponed from November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.