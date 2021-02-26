Mortgage Broker Tools adds criteria search function

Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) has added a criteria search function to its affordability offering.

The free text search sources criteria details from lenders’ online guides rather than having lenders update details on the system directly, as commonly done on other systems.

The firm said it had covered almost 100 lenders already, including all those available through its affordability system.

“Results are identified within the lenders’ own criteria guides and the exact wording is highlighted for brokers to review within the platform,” it said.

“MBT Criteria Search will provide another layer of information to help brokers better identify the most appropriate lender for their clients, with details sourced directly from lenders’ own criteria guide PDFs.”

CEO Tanya Toumadj (pictured) said: “It’s very much our belief that the only way to guarantee up-to-date and accurate information is by sourcing it directly from lenders’ own resources and so, unlike other tools, MBT Criteria Search doesn’t rely on lenders needing to update our system separately to their own.

“Brokers can search for criteria using a free text search bar like Google, and MBT Criteria Search sources the information directly from the lender guides.

“It’s fast, accurate and gives brokers the peace of mind that they are accessing the correct information for their clients.”

The system is temporarily available for free for existing MBT affordability users.