You are here: Home - News -

News

Oxford, Bath and Edinburgh least affordable for first-time buyers – Nationwide

by:
  • 26/02/2021
  • 0
Oxford, Bath and Edinburgh least affordable for first-time buyers – Nationwide
Kensington and Chelsea, Hertsmere, Oxford and Bath are among the least affordable for local authorities for first-time buyers, analysis has found.

 

A look at house prices to earnings ratio showed stark differences in affordability within the UK regions, Nationwide found.

In the East Midlands, Rutland was the least affordable local authority, while in the West Midlands it is Redditch, and in Yorkshire, Ryedale takes the top spot.

In Wales and Scotland, the respective capital cities Cardiff and Edinburgh have the highest house price to earnings ratios.

Andrew Harvey, senior economist at Nationwide, said: “Predictably, the least affordable local authority in London, and by extension Great Britain, is Kensington and Chelsea, where the typical house price is 16.8 times earnings.

“Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is also the most expensive local authority in the country and the only one where the average price exceeds £1m.”

On the other hand, the most affordable local authorities include Stoke-on-Trent in the West Midlands, County Durham in the North East, Great Yarmouth in the East and Dover in the South East.

Swindon is the most affordable region in the South West while Bromley takes the spot for London.

In Wales and Scotland, Merthyr Tydfil and East Ayrshire are most affordable.

Harvey added: “The most affordable local authority in Britain is East Ayrshire, in Scotland, where average first-time buyer house prices are just 2.3 times average earnings. East Ayrshire covers a large geographic area to the south of Glasgow, but its main towns are Kilmarnock and Cumnock.

“Copeland is the most affordable area in the North West of England. While the area includes parts of the western Lake District, its main settlements are along the Cumbrian coast from Millom to Whitehaven.”

The areas with the biggest improvement in affordability over the past five years include, Hammersmith & Fulham in London, Aberdeen in Scotland, Brentwood in the East and Harrogate in Yorkshire.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Leeds BS waives arrears fees for 2021 as mortgage lending and profits rebound

Leeds Building Society will continue to waive arrears fees for the rest of this year to support homeowners financially affected...

Close