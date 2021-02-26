You are here: Home - News -

The top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/02/21

  • 26/02/2021
Stamp duty has been a key theme this week with speculation the the holiday will be extended in next week's Budget.

First-time buyers and the rise of technology in the mortgage market has also made this week’s most read.

And product changes by some of the big high street lenders has further grabbed reader attention this week.

 

Nationwide cuts rates and adds £1,499 fee range

Buy-to-let market opens up to first-time landlords – Moneyfacts

How one first-time buyer completed a mortgage through live chat alone – Wilson

TSB and Vida slash buy-to-let rates

Sunak set to extend stamp duty holiday for three months – report

Halifax and Virgin Money cut high LTV and shared ownership mortgage rates

Mainstream lender ‘hinting’ at 95 per cent LTV relaunch

Conveyancers rush to meet stamp duty cut off as volumes surge

Saffron BS relaunches JBSP mortgage at 95 per cent LTV and removes fees

Annual house price growth at four-year high – Zoopla

Close