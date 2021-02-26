The top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/02/21

First-time buyers and the rise of technology in the mortgage market has also made this week’s most read.
And product changes by some of the big high street lenders has further grabbed reader attention this week.
Buy-to-let market opens up to first-time landlords – Moneyfacts
How one first-time buyer completed a mortgage through live chat alone – Wilson
Sunak set to extend stamp duty holiday for three months – report
Halifax and Virgin Money cut high LTV and shared ownership mortgage rates
Conveyancers rush to meet stamp duty cut off as volumes surge
Saffron BS relaunches JBSP mortgage at 95 per cent LTV and removes fees