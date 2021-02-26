You are here: Home - News -

TSB refreshes mortgage range with high LTV reintroductions and rate changes

  • 26/02/2021
TSB has reintroduced mortgages as well as making a flurry of rate changes across its residential range.

 

The lender has brought back its zero fee two and five-year first-time buyer and purchase fixes at up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Remortgage zero fee five-year fixes are also back on offer, as well as five-year shared equity products up to 85 per cent LTV.

At the same time, rates have been reduced on five-year first-time buyer and purchase fixes by up to 0.35 per cent.

The first-time buyer stepped down rates have been cut by 0.15 per cent and 10-year fixes up to 60 per cent LTV are down by 0.25 per cent.

Rates have also been cut on remortgages including five-year fixes by up to 0.30 per cent, and 10-year fixes by 0.25 per cent.

But costs have increased by up to 0.15 per cent on five-year first-time and purchase deals with £995 fee by up to 0.15 per cent.

Rates are also up on first-time buyer stepped down deals at 80 per cent by 0.60 per cent, as well as five-year remortgage fixes at 80 per cent LTV by 0.20 per cent.

 

