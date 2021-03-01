Santander launches 90 per cent LTV remo deals and cuts rates

Santander has added more products to its 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) range with the introduction of four remortgage deals.

The two and five-year fixes come with £999 and £0 fee options at 3.19 per cent and 3.49 per cent respectively for two years and at 3.43 per cent and 3.6 per cent over five years.

A 70 per cent LTV remortgage deal with £1,499 fixed for five years at 1.24 per cent has also been introduced, along with rate cuts and other product tweaks across its range.

The rate cuts include the 90 per cent LTV purchase versions to match the remortgage products being introduced.

And the lender has added £250 cashback to more of its 85 per cent purchase fixed rate loans.

It has also withdrawn the 60 per cent LTV five-year fix at 1.29 per cent with £1,499 fee for purchases.

Products for self-employed applications continue to be temporarily restricted to 60 per cent LTV at the lender.