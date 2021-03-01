You are here: Home - News -

News

UTB launches bespoke FTBs residential range

by:
  • 01/03/2021
  • 0
UTB launches bespoke FTBs residential range
United Trust Bank (UTB) has launched a new first-time buyer residential range with rates from 3.8 per cent.

 

It’s the bank’s latest step in developing its first and second charge specialist mortgages.  

The range offers loan-to-values up to 80 per cent and the maximum loan size is £500,000.

It includes fixed rates starting at 3.8 per cent over two, three and five years.

The highest accepted income multiple is 4.5x and £25,000 is the minimum yearly income needed.

Property values can be as low as £100,000 and the products can be used with gifted deposits, gifted equity and for purchase at undervalue.

“This is another step towards a full suite of specialist mortgages for those requiring bespoke underwriting, rather than the sausage factory approach of generic, credit score-based high street lenders,” said Buster Tolfree, commercial director at United Trust Bank.

“Brokers’ feedback on our developing product range and technology has been overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to another busy year and more exciting changes to come,” he added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Gross lending and mortgage approvals dip in January – BoE

Gross mortgage lending fell to £28.3bn in January from £29.2bn in December, figures from the Bank of England (BoE) showed.

Close