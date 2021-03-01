UTB launches bespoke FTBs residential range

United Trust Bank (UTB) has launched a new first-time buyer residential range with rates from 3.8 per cent.

It’s the bank’s latest step in developing its first and second charge specialist mortgages.

The range offers loan-to-values up to 80 per cent and the maximum loan size is £500,000.

It includes fixed rates starting at 3.8 per cent over two, three and five years.

The highest accepted income multiple is 4.5x and £25,000 is the minimum yearly income needed.

Property values can be as low as £100,000 and the products can be used with gifted deposits, gifted equity and for purchase at undervalue.

“This is another step towards a full suite of specialist mortgages for those requiring bespoke underwriting, rather than the sausage factory approach of generic, credit score-based high street lenders,” said Buster Tolfree, commercial director at United Trust Bank.

“Brokers’ feedback on our developing product range and technology has been overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to another busy year and more exciting changes to come,” he added.