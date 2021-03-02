You are here: Home - News -

Clydesdale Bank and Skipton BS introduce LTI caps

by:
  • 02/03/2021
Clydesdale Bank has capped its maximum loan to income (LTI) to 4.49x for self-employed applicants.

 

The changes will see self-employed borrowers join those needing loans above 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) and borrowers with incomes lower than £50,000. Applicants outside of this criteria will still be allowed to borrow up to five times their income.

All self-employed income, 100 per cent of the pension and allowable benefit income will be included in the LTI calculation. 

The change will not affect day rate contractors who meet the bank’s contractor criteria. 

Applicants already in the pipeline will not be affected but cases submitted after 8pm on 3 March will be assessed using the new policy.  

 

Skipton BS 

Skipton Building Society has capped LTI for applicants with borrowing needs above 85 per cent LTV to 4.49. 

This will apply from tomorrow and pipeline or decision in principle cases will not be affected by the changes. 

All other LTI criteria remains the same with Help to Buy and shared ownership mortgages at 4.5 and applications below 85 per cent LTV at 4.75. For applicants with a household income lower than £40,000, the maximum LTI is 4.45. 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

