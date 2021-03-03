You are here: Home - News -

MMC taskforce set up to accelerate use of new building methods

by:
  • 03/03/2021
MMC taskforce set up to accelerate use of new building methods
The government has established a Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) taskforce to encourage and accelerate delivery of MMC homes in the UK.

 

Announced in the Budget today, the taskforce will be backed by £10m of seed funding and headquartered at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s (MHCLG) new office in Wolverhampton. 

The second headquarters opened at the end of February as part of the government’s drive to hire more civil workers outside of London. 

The MMC taskforce will be made up of construction professionals from the government and the industry to speed up the use of modern offsite and onsite construction techniques. 

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said last year that government has a quota to ensure that a fifth of the homes built through the £12bn affordable homes scheme are constructed with MMC.

Speaking at a virtual Conservative conference in October 2020, Jenrick said: “We want this to be a significant part of our future housing investment plans and indeed, at the spending review later this year, we’ve made it a condition of our £12bn affordable homes programme that at least 20 per cent of those homes should be manufactured through modern methods.”

 

