You are here: Home - News -

News

Product transfer volumes four times higher than remortgage deals in Q4

by:
  • 04/03/2021
  • 0
Product transfer volumes four times higher than remortgage deals in Q4
Product transfer volumes were four times higher than remortgage transactions in the final quarter of 2020, according to UK Finance’s household finance review.

 

The figures reflected the ongoing trend throughout the year of product transfers becoming significantly more common at the expense of remortgaging.

Overall the total number of product transfers carried out in 2020 fell by only three per cent from 1,203,600 to 1,171,500. This represented £168.3bn of mortgage borrowing being refinanced internally.

In contrast remortgaging activity for the year fell by 21 per cent from 446,430 to 351,770.

The proportion of refinancing conducted by product transfer soared during 2020 with a peak in August approaching 85 per cent of all refinanced deals done by product transfer.

Prior to last year, product transfers typically made up around 70 to 75 per cent of all mortgage refinancing.

In Q4, 280,900 product transfers took place, a decrease of 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

Meanwhile, remortgage transactions reached 70,120 in the quarter. Compared to Q4 2019, remortgaging activity was down by 37 per cent from 111,830 deals.

Some 38,000 borrowers withdrew equity while remortgaging and 32,120 stuck to a straight rate swap.

UK Finance said the popularity of releasing cash when remortgaging was driven by demand for second home deposits, new buy-to-let properties and to gift deposits to children to help them get on the housing ladder.

“The popularity of product transfers generally has had a further impact on gross lending, in addition to the contraction in house purchase seen in 2020, as product transfers do not feature in gross lending totals,” it added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: Sunak doubles incentives to £3,000 to take on apprentices and offers £126m in 'new cash' to triple traineeships. One to…
  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: Watch out for breaking news coverage on the #Budget2021 this afternoon from the best UK mortgage and property journalis…
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
‘Disappointing’ stamp duty holiday decision forces Welsh govt to lengthen LTT relief

The Welsh government has criticised Westminster for not informing them of the stamp duty holiday extension before the Budget announcement,...

Close