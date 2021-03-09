Advisers complete over £20bn of searches on Affordability Hub

Advisers have broken through the £20bn barrier of searches using Affordability Hub, the affordability-based sourcing solution from mortgage technology firm Mortgage Brain.

The volume of searches conducted on the system has doubled since August 2020.

In January 2021, more than 15,000 unique adviser searches took place which identified the products available on Mortgage Brain which are both affordable and had applicable criteria.

The results revealed that lenders were found to be both affordable and have a suitable product available 35 per cent of the time which is up from the 2020 average of 33 per cent.

The average loan size searched for on the hub in January stood at £215,009, while the average loan-to-value (LTV) grew to just over 71 per cent.

Affordability Hub has condensed the affordability tests and calculators employed by 35 lenders into a single, standardised form, also drawing in the value of the property to the income and expenditure of the client. The form calculates the results and offers a fully-compliant audit trail to the adviser.

The latest lenders to join the hub include Leeds Building Society, Pepper Money, Ipswich Building Society and Harpenden Building Society.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “Affordability Hub continues to go from strength to strength, as demonstrated by the increasing roster of lenders available on the sourcing solution and the sharp increase in searches being conducted on Affordability Hub by advisers.”