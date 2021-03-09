You are here: Home - News -

News

Advisers complete over £20bn of searches on Affordability Hub

by:
  • 09/03/2021
  • 0
Advisers complete over £20bn of searches on Affordability Hub
Advisers have broken through the £20bn barrier of searches using Affordability Hub, the affordability-based sourcing solution from mortgage technology firm Mortgage Brain.

 

The volume of searches conducted on the system has doubled since August 2020.

In January 2021, more than 15,000 unique adviser searches took place which identified the products available on Mortgage Brain which are both affordable and had applicable criteria.

The results revealed that lenders were found to be both affordable and have a suitable product available 35 per cent of the time which is up from the 2020 average of 33 per cent.

The average loan size searched for on the hub in January stood at £215,009, while the average loan-to-value (LTV) grew to just over 71 per cent.

Affordability Hub has condensed the affordability tests and calculators employed by 35 lenders into a single, standardised form, also drawing in the value of the property to the income and expenditure of the client. The form calculates the results and offers a fully-compliant audit trail to the adviser.

The latest lenders to join the hub include Leeds Building Society, Pepper Money, Ipswich Building Society and Harpenden Building Society.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “Affordability Hub continues to go from strength to strength, as demonstrated by the increasing roster of lenders available on the sourcing solution and the sharp increase in searches being conducted on Affordability Hub by advisers.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
UTB grows lending 31 per cent to £1.3bn and expands development finance team

United Trust Bank (UTB) has reported a 31 per cent increase in new lending to £1.3bn in 2020 with profit...

Close