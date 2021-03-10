Sesame Bankhall Group appoints Emma Thomson to head up and grow protection and GI

Thomson has more than 20 years’ industry experience and expertise in a range of protection specialist roles, most recently as product strategist at British Friendly.

Prior to that she was life office relationship director at LifeSearch, where she worked for 18 years. She is also founder and chair of the Women in Protection Network, and former chair of the Protection Distributors Group.

Thomson is the latest appointment in a raft of changes at the group, which saw the exit of Jane Benjamin and promotion of Stephanie Charman to head of strategic relationships, lender.

Michele Golunska, chief executive officer at Sesame Bankhall Group said: “We have ambitious plans to broaden the services and value we offer to advisers across Sesame, Bankhall and the PMS Mortgage Club.”

Another key move is the significant investment it is making in the creation of a new propositions team, said Golunska.

“We’ve been searching for talented professionals who understand adviser needs, and emerging consumer and proposition trends,” she continued.

“I’m delighted that Emma will be part of this exciting new phase of Sesame Bankhall Group’s evolution and growth in services. Emma has brilliant industry relationships and an in-depth knowledge of the protection market, which will be welcomed by mortgage, protection, and wealth advisers, along with our product provider partners.”

Thomson added: “I am delighted to be joining Sesame Bankhall Group. It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with a strong leadership team, who are committed to further increasing the focus on protection as part of their drive to continually improve customer outcomes.”

Thomson begins the role on 6 April and will report in to the propositions director who is still to be announced along with the rest of the new team.