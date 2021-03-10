Twenty7Tec launches integrated product, criteria and affordability search system

Its Source Plus system allows advisers to enter data into any one of the three sections and then overlays results from the other areas into one single results screen.

The provider has built the product and criteria sourcing elements itself and utilises Experian’s affordability module which uses an application programming interface to take affordability results direct from lenders.

It will be available from 5 April to all existing subscribers of the CloudTwenty7 platform at an additional monthly cost of £3 +VAT per user, per month.

Twenty7Tec sales director Phil Bailey said: “We have taken the integration of product and criteria one step further, adding affordability into the mix and enabling advisers to search across all three areas from one single set of client data, viewing combined results on one single screen.

“Being able to offer a fully integrated advice journey across all three areas of eligibility will become the industry standard, and we are delighted to have delivered this solution.”

Lisa Fretwell, managing director of data services at Experian, added: “Brokers can often find themselves capturing customer data through multiple systems, which only slows down the whole mortgage process and leaves less time to provide much needed advice.

“Source Plus gives brokers access to quick, accurate and detailed affordability for lenders, making the process a lot more efficient.

“Importantly, more attention can be paid to giving customers valuable guidance that can help make those home buying dreams become a reality.”