You are here: Home - News -

News

Countrywide financial services MD Peter Curran departs after takeover

by:
  • 11/03/2021
  • 0
Countrywide financial services MD Peter Curran departs after takeover
Peter Curran has left his position as managing director of financial services at Countrywide.

 

The move came after Connells completed its £130m takeover of Countrywide earlier this week.

Curran (pictured) joined Countrywide in 2015 from Lloyds Banking Group where he was director of strategic partnerships having been with the group for more than 20 years.

Countrywide confirmed the move to Mortgage Solutions and thanked Curran for his work.

It said: “Now the transaction has completed, we can confirm that Peter Curran, managing director – financial services has left Countrywide.

“We want to record our thanks for his contribution to the business and wish him well in his future career.”

Mortgage Solutions has asked Countrywide if any other employees have left the business and has also contacted Curran.

On completing the deal, Connells said management from both companies would oversee the daily operations of Countrywide and the integration of the businesses.

However, Countrywide group managing director Paul Creffield will transition to a part-time role ahead of his retirement.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
HMOs could see boost from post-Covid lifestyle changes – Oliver

Houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) have long been a popular way for landlords to increase their returns, but what impact...

Close